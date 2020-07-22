DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Trading 6.5% Higher

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) traded up 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.80 and last traded at $12.80, 1,769,033 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 5% from the average session volume of 1,682,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.02.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. DouYu International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.89.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion and a PE ratio of 112.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average of $8.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. DouYu International had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 3.50%. DouYu International’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in DouYu International during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in DouYu International during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in DouYu International by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in DouYu International during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in DouYu International during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

