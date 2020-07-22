Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.057 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of EFT stock opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.88. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $14.14.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

