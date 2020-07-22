Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2020

Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:EFF opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day moving average is $14.03. Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $16.17.

About Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans of domestic and foreign borrowers that are denominated in U.S.

Featured Article: Dollar Cost Averaging

Dividend History for Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF)

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit