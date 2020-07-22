Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund alerts:

NYSE:EFF opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day moving average is $14.03. Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $16.17.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans of domestic and foreign borrowers that are denominated in U.S.

Featured Article: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.