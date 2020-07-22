Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 28.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ENX opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $12.70.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

