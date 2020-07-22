Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:ETO)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (NYSE:ETO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.142 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide alerts:

NYSE ETO opened at $21.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.77. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $26.99.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.