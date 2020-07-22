Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.52

Element Fleet Management Corp (TSE:EFN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.52 and last traded at C$9.51, with a volume of 191135 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Element Fleet Management and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Element Fleet Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.03.

The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.76, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 8.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.55.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$247.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$248.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management Corp will post 0.943002 EPS for the current year.

About Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

