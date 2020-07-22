Elm Partners Management LLC Acquires 17,891 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Elm Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 247.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC now owns 64,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 46,060 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 13,410 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,373,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 68,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period.

VTV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.15. 93,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,881,385. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.91 and its 200 day moving average is $103.98. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $75.55 and a 52 week high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

