Elm Partners Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,799 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Elm Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $14,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,105.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,943,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,606,000 after buying an additional 3,616,130 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $22,486,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,205,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,249,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,994,000 after buying an additional 543,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,568,000.

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,994. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $55.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.50.

