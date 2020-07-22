Elm Partners Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Elm Partners Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 374,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 1.1% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $6,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $30,000.

NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $17.79. 1,652,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,784,514. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $17.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.88.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

