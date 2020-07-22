Elm Partners Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,720 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $151.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,940. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $170.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.37 and its 200-day moving average is $143.12.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.