Elm Partners Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Elm Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,137 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 3.7% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $20,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 162.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,922,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,423 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,826,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,152,000 after purchasing an additional 807,854 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,886,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,080,000 after buying an additional 162,897 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $255,658,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 233,558.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,789,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,471,000 after buying an additional 3,788,315 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BND traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.10. The company had a trading volume of 38,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,359,672. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.43. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $76.49 and a 1 year high of $89.32.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

