Elm Partners Management LLC Grows Stock Position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

Elm Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,919 shares during the quarter. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Elm Partners Management LLC owned about 0.18% of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 202,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,466,000 after acquiring an additional 15,135 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 919.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 52,302 shares in the last quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. now owns 56,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 43,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. boosted its stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 42,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 17,055 shares during the period.

HYLB stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,133. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $38.04 and a 12 month high of $50.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.26.

