Elm Partners Management LLC Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Elm Partners Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 23,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Motco increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 7,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 18,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 60,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $70.74. 92,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,433,712. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.17 and a 200-day moving average of $68.95.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

