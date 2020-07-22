Elm Partners Management LLC Has $4.44 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Elm Partners Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 12.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,591 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 228.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,257,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $535,000.

NYSEARCA:VSS traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,086. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $112.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.72 and a 200-day moving average of $95.32.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

