Elm Partners Management LLC Has $8.62 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Elm Partners Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 56.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,928 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $8,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 257,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 25,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,716 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 28,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 14,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 1,961.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 107,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 102,141 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$62.17 during trading hours on Wednesday. 440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,761. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.82. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $62.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

