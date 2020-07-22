Elm Partners Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Elm Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 57.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.3% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Elm Partners Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $7,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,072,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,202,000 after purchasing an additional 488,086 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,179,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,502,000 after purchasing an additional 191,689 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,934,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,284,000 after purchasing an additional 216,253 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 14,532.2% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,521,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 734,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,509,000 after purchasing an additional 62,625 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.91. 1,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,901. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $35.51 and a 12-month high of $61.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.53.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.