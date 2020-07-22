Elm Partners Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Elm Partners Management LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,063 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.2% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 18.1% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 171.3% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 34,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 21,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,548,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $125.02. The company had a trading volume of 22,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,634. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.16. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.37 and a 52 week high of $124.87.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

