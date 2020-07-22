Elm Partners Management LLC Sells 24,161 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Elm Partners Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,161 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Canada ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Elm Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter worth $68,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 166.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 45,246 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.27. The stock had a trading volume of 184,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,245,316. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.03. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a one year low of $17.59 and a one year high of $30.81.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.