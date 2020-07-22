Elm Partners Management LLC Sells 38,533 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Elm Partners Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,104,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,533 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 9.4% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $52,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 184,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 69,112 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 364.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $926,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,321,945. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.65 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.