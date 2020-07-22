Elm Partners Management LLC Sells 9,861 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Elm Partners Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,861 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF accounts for 4.2% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Elm Partners Management LLC owned 2.50% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $23,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 38.2% in the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,664,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 751,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,824,000 after buying an additional 48,605 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,027,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 10,637.5% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF alerts:

Shares of IPAC stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $54.20. The stock had a trading volume of 7,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,450. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $40.10 and a 1 year high of $59.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.36.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.