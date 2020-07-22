Endor Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.98 Million (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.98 million and $1.34 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. One Endor Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, Coinsuper, Bittrex and CoinBene.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.87 or 0.00768723 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00011866 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00163754 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000058 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007763 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 179.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Endor Protocol Token Profile

Endor Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,457,282,180 tokens. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, IDEX, Hotbit, CoinBene, Coinsuper, Upbit, Coinall, BitForex, DEx.top, Kucoin and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

