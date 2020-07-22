Epstein & White Financial LLC Purchases 233,977 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Epstein & White Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 559.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 275,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,977 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF accounts for 4.5% of Epstein & White Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF were worth $11,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 320,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 110,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 24,020 shares during the period.

ACWX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.85. 79,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,395,903. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.17. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.03.

