Epstein & White Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 1,536 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Epstein & White Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,936,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 210.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,954,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,177,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390,754 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,542,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,412,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,243 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,433,000. Finally, Cabana LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10,031.1% in the 1st quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 939,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,003,000 after acquiring an additional 930,581 shares during the period.

Shares of GLD traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.17. The stock had a trading volume of 12,994,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,744,326. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.36. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $132.30 and a one year high of $173.25.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

