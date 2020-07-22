Epstein & White Financial LLC Sells 177 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Epstein & White Financial LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 0.4% of Epstein & White Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,116,000 after purchasing an additional 32,216 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 23,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $204.41. The stock had a trading volume of 31,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,145. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $207.24.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

