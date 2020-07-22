Epstein & White Financial LLC Sells 2,040 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Epstein & White Financial LLC decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the period. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.08.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $4.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $131.20. 328,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,258,252. The company has a market capitalization of $120.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.13. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $137.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $368,090.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Recommended Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.