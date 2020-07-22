Epstein & White Financial LLC Sells 313 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Epstein & White Financial LLC lessened its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.39. 39,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,481. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.03. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.03 and a 52 week high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

