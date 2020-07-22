Epstein & White Financial LLC Sells 4,285 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Epstein & White Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,285 shares during the period. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,336,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,360,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199,670 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $19,121,610,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,307,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,004 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 11.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,693,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,112,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,959 shares during the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.41.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.06. 1,007,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,696,381. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.54. Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.