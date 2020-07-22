Epstein & White Financial LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Epstein & White Financial LLC trimmed its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 33.9% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 26,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 51.9% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $83.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,865. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $61.89 and a 52-week high of $107.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.31.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.