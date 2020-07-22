Epstein & White Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Epstein & White Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,615 shares during the quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on D. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Mizuho downgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.06.

NYSE:D traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.40. 68,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,685,925. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.91 and its 200-day moving average is $80.62. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

