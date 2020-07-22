Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,571 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $53,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EQIX. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2,166.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 68 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $5.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $731.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,998. The company has a market capitalization of $63.19 billion, a PE ratio of 123.02, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.41. Equinix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $477.87 and a fifty-two week high of $735.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $701.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $645.79.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($4.02). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 9.00%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $821.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Nomura Securities increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $714.74.

In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.18, for a total transaction of $662,321.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,034 shares in the company, valued at $720,884.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Adaire Fox-Martin sold 58 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.42, for a total value of $41,378.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,690.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,291 shares of company stock valued at $3,605,292. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

