Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Analysts expect Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) to post $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Equity BancShares’ earnings. Equity BancShares reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity BancShares will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Equity BancShares.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $38.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 million. Equity BancShares had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 15.63%.

EQBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson downgraded Equity BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on Equity BancShares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Equity BancShares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NASDAQ:EQBK traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.38. 1,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,032. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Equity BancShares has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $31.91.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Equity BancShares during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Equity BancShares by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Equity BancShares by 35.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Equity BancShares by 163.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Equity BancShares during the second quarter worth $137,000. 66.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

