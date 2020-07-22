Ether Zero (ETZ) Price Tops $0.0036 on Top Exchanges

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $614,087.80 and $25,784.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, DigiFinex, Hotbit and EXX. During the last week, Ether Zero has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.26 or 0.02612611 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00065945 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 213,636,518 coins and its circulating supply is 171,607,105 coins. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ether Zero Coin Trading

Ether Zero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Hotbit, DigiFinex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.