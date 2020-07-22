Exosis (EXO) Price Tops $0.0759 on Exchanges

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Exosis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0759 or 0.00000811 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, Crex24 and Escodex. Exosis has a market cap of $31,616.00 and approximately $1,170.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Exosis has traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,348.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.34 or 0.02613799 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.75 or 0.02479098 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00466358 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.01 or 0.00748965 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00012591 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00065920 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.72 or 0.00660220 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00014689 BTC.

About Exosis

Exosis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 581,788 coins and its circulating supply is 416,788 coins. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org

Buying and Selling Exosis

Exosis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Exrates and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

