Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $27.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Farfetch traded as high as $22.67 and last traded at $22.39, with a volume of 25637 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.22.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 64.0% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 870,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 339,520 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 18.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,339,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,279,000 after buying an additional 689,419 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 11.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,589,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,354,000 after buying an additional 1,342,395 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch during the first quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch during the first quarter valued at $118,000. 67.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.00.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $331.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.81 million. Equities analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

