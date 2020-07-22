Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Fastenal accounts for 1.4% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,116,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,504 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,458,000 after acquiring an additional 580,606 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,300,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,640,000 after acquiring an additional 416,919 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,422,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,653,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180,349 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

In related news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 4,710 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $208,888.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,069.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 9,100 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $403,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,449.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,070 shares of company stock worth $4,419,075. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.71. 67,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,290,081. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.20. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $45.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.07%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 27th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

