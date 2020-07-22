First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Sold by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC cut its stake in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,256 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 10,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FHB traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.12. The stock had a trading volume of 60,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,056. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.64. First Hawaiian Inc has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $31.25.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $187.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.14 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 9.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FHB. Bank of America raised First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group downgraded First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Compass Point raised First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

In related news, CFO Ravi Mallela acquired 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $48,922.30. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

