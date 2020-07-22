First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on July 31st

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has raised its dividend by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of FTHI stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,185. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average of $19.88. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $23.15.

