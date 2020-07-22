First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd (NYSE:FDEU) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd (NYSE:FDEU) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.64. 15,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,174. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.48. First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $15.36.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd Company Profile

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

