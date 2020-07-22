First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd (NYSE:FDEU) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd (NYSE:FDEU) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.64. 15,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,174. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.48. First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $15.36.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd Company Profile
