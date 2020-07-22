First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 21st

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of FEMB traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $35.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,524. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $39.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.22.

