First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 on July 31st

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.204 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This is an increase from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,747. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $49.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.51 and a 200 day moving average of $46.21.

Dividend History for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

