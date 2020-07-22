First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2020

First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd.

First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.2% annually over the last three years.

FMY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.63. 952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,492. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.64. First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.17 and a 1-year high of $14.78.

First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

