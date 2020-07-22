First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on July 31st

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2020

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.74. 1,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,422. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.78. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $52.96.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Dividend History for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit