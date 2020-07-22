First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on July 31st

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.74. 1,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,422. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.78. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $52.96.

