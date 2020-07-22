First Trust Managed Municipal ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:FMB)

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NASDAQ FMB traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $55.65. 101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,481. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.96 and a 200 day moving average of $54.78. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $48.96 and a twelve month high of $57.49.

