First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on July 31st

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2020

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st.

NASDAQ FMHI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.64. 3,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,676. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.64 and its 200-day moving average is $51.04. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $55.26.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Dividend History for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit