First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on July 31st

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st.

NASDAQ FMHI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.64. 3,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,676. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.64 and its 200-day moving average is $51.04. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $55.26.

