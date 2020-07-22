First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (FPL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on August 17th

First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (NYSE:FPL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 28.6% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:FPL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.13. 13,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,424. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.92. First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

