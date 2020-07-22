First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF has increased its dividend by an average of 18.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSL traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.98. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,005. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.37. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $48.21.

Dividend History for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

