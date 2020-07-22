First Trust Strategic Income ETF (FDIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 on July 31st

First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:FDIV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st.

First Trust Strategic Income ETF has increased its dividend by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years.

NASDAQ:FDIV remained flat at $$45.57 during midday trading on Wednesday. 474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,220. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.18. First Trust Strategic Income ETF has a 1 year low of $37.26 and a 1 year high of $52.72.

