First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

NASDAQ:FIXD traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.39. 204,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,878. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.79 and a 200 day moving average of $53.42. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $45.38 and a 12 month high of $58.74.

