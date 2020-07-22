First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,379,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588,444 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Cwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cwm LLC owned approximately 2.56% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $75,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth $76,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 49.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 204.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $55.38. 21,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,878. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.42. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.38 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%.

