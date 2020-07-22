Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Inc. (NYSE:PFD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of PFD stock opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.43.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

